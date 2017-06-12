U.S. Says North Korea Responsible for Cyber Attacks Since 2009
On Tuesday the U.S. issued an alert on the activities of "Hidden Cobra," a hacking group it says is a part of the North Korean government, Reuters reports. The two government offices said the hackers were targeting the media, aerospace, critical infrastructure, and financial sectors, in the U.S. and around the world.
