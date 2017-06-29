U.S. House panel votes to protect Kauai missile tests
The House Armed ServA ices Committee approved a defense amendment Wednesday that would safeguard continued missile testing on Kauai and assess the effectiveness of a new medium-range radar before taking additional steps to protect Hawaii from North Korean threats such as activating the Aegis Ashore facility.
