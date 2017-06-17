U.S. House bill seeks to boost isles' missile defense
A House bill co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Colleen Hanabusa and Tulsi Gabbard calls for an additional 28 ground-based interceptors to protect against North Korean threats and requires the further study of using new SM-3 IIA missiles or other interceptors for the defense of Hawaii.
