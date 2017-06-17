U.S. House bill seeks to boost isles'...

U.S. House bill seeks to boost isles' missile defense

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A House bill co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Colleen Hanabusa and Tulsi Gabbard calls for an additional 28 ground-based interceptors to protect against North Korean threats and requires the further study of using new SM-3 IIA missiles or other interceptors for the defense of Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 4 hr June 2
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Fri Is the sky blue 2
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC