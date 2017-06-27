U.S. brands China as among worst human trafficking offenders
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday placed China on its global list of the worst offenders in human trafficking and forced labor, a step that could aggravate tensions with Beijing that had eased under President Donald Trump. Trump, however, has grown increasingly frustrated over China's inaction on North Korea and bilateral trade issues and is considering possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior administration officials told Reuters.
