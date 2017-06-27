U.S. brands China as among worst huma...

U.S. brands China as among worst human trafficking offenders

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday placed China on its global list of the worst offenders in human trafficking and forced labor, a step that could aggravate tensions with Beijing that had eased under President Donald Trump. Trump, however, has grown increasingly frustrated over China's inaction on North Korea and bilateral trade issues and is considering possible trade actions against Beijing, three senior administration officials told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 6 hr CodeTalker 85
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Mon Parden Pard 12
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Jun 23 June 1
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC