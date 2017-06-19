Trump's CIA chief: Russia 'meddled' i...

Trump's CIA chief: Russia 'meddled' in election, can't confirm if Putin directed the plan

15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Russia "meddled" in last year's presidential election as part of a decades-long effort to "undermine American democracy," CIA Director Mike Pompeo said. "I can't talk about the details of the intelligence, but we have, the intelligence community has said, that this election was meddled with by the Russians in a way that is frankly not particularly original," Pompeo said, according to the transcript of an interview with MSNBC broadcast Saturday morning.

Chicago, IL

