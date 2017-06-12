Trump breaks weekend streak with visi...

Trump breaks weekend streak with visit to Camp David

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

President Trump broke from a self-established tradition on Saturday, foregoing a trip to one of his palatial properties and opting instead for a weekend at Camp David. The mountain retreat, which has long served as the backdrop for many presidential getaways, is located about 70-miles northwest of the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Fri Is the sky blue 2
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,996 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC