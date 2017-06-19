Thousands attend slain Muslim teen's ...

Thousands attend slain Muslim teen's funeral in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

Police in Fairfax, Va., said Monday, June 19, 2017, that "road rage" was to blame for the slaying of a 17-year-old muslim girl wh... . This photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows Darwin Martinez Torres, of Sterling, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 2 min Red Crosse 38
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Tue Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Tue Pepe the Wonder Frog 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC