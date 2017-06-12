Their lives disrupted, South Korean grannies vow to fight U.S. THAAD deployment to the end
In Soseong-ri, a small farming village of about 80 residents in southern South Korea, a band of elderly women is at the forefront of protests against the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system next to their neighborhood. A dozen or so women, in their 60s to 80s, stand watch each day around the clock to make sure no military vehicles enter the deployment site through the only road to it - a former golf course owned by a leading conglomerate, Lotte Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|11 hr
|June
|2
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC