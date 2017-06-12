Their lives disrupted, South Korean grannies vow to fight U.S. THAAD deployment to the end

In Soseong-ri, a small farming village of about 80 residents in southern South Korea, a band of elderly women is at the forefront of protests against the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system next to their neighborhood. A dozen or so women, in their 60s to 80s, stand watch each day around the clock to make sure no military vehicles enter the deployment site through the only road to it - a former golf course owned by a leading conglomerate, Lotte Group.

