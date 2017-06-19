The Missile Defense Agency wants a laser-equipped drone that...
The US Missile Defense Agency just issued a bold request for proposals for a missile defense system that could change the game and act like a silver bullet against North Korean missile launches. The MDA asked for proposals to build a high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aircraft capable of flying higher than 63,000 feet and carrying a laser to shoot down ballistic missiles as they arc upwards towards the sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|27 min
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|8
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|2 hr
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|17 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|17 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Jun 13
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC