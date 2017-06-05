South Korean president calls for THAA...

South Korean president calls for THAAD deployment to be suspended

The further deployment of a controversial U.S. anti-missile battery should be suspended pending an environmental impact assessment that could take more than a year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said Wednesday. Concerns about the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system are a key issue threatening to put the new South Korean administration at odds with its longstanding U.S. ally.

Chicago, IL

