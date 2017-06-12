South Korea names new defence ministe...

South Korea names new defence minister to counter North's arms threat

North Korea , which could have a working nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile in the next several years, may also be the most urgent foreign policy concern for the Trump administration in Washington, which has been distracted by domestic political turmoil and has insisted that China do more to rein in North Korea's weapons activities. The source said it also appeared Kim Jong-un recently gifted senior scientists in the ICBM development program with a house and vehicle as rewards.

