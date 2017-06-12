Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during... . Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as he testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts dur... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.