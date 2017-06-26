S Korea's Moon heads to US as North threat grows
South Korean President Moon Jae-In advocates a two-phased approach to the North's nuclear issue, with Pyongyang first freezing its nuclear and long-range missile tests in return for the scaling back of annual US-South Korea military exercises AFP/Ahn Young-joon SEOUL: South Korea's dovish new President Moon Jae-In - who backs engagement with the nuclear-armed North - heads to Washington this week for talks with his hawkish US counterpart Donald Trump, as Pyongyang defies international sanctions to accelerate its missile programme.
