S Korea's Moon heads to US as North threat grows

South Korean President Moon Jae-In advocates a two-phased approach to the North's nuclear issue, with Pyongyang first freezing its nuclear and long-range missile tests in return for the scaling back of annual US-South Korea military exercises AFP/Ahn Young-joon SEOUL: South Korea's dovish new President Moon Jae-In - who backs engagement with the nuclear-armed North - heads to Washington this week for talks with his hawkish US counterpart Donald Trump, as Pyongyang defies international sanctions to accelerate its missile programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.