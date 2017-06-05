S. Korean, Japanese parliamentarians call for cooperation against NK missiles
South Korean and Japanese parliamentary leaders on Thursday called for the two countries' closer cooperation against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. South Korean National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun and leaders of the Japanese Diet discussed the urgency of resolving North Korea's missile and nuclear issue, according to assembly spokesman Kim Young-soo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC