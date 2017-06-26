Russia suspected in cyber-attack on UK parliament
The Russian government is suspected of being behind a cyber-attack on Britain's parliament that breached dozens of email accounts belonging to MPs and peers. Although the investigation is at an early stage and the identity of those responsible may prove impossible to establish with absolute certainty, Moscow is deemed the most likely culprit.
