Rogue Nation Collateral Damage

"To be fair, given the obsessively secretive nature of North Korea, assigning an accurate psychological assessment of its supreme leader's mental stability is like gleaning clues of rational soundness from the entrails of a butchered animal. Nevertheless, it stands to reason that if even a slim percentage of the crazy rumors circulating about the brutally oafish Kim are true, his is an apple not far removed from the genocidal Kim family tree, which has been rooted firmly in North Korean soil since 1948."

