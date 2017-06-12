Rodman gives North Korean official Trump's 'Art of the Deal'
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman presents a book titled "Trump The Art of the Deal" to North Korea's Sports Minister Kim Il Guk Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. . Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, right in background, sits with Joseph Terwilliger, academic at Columbia University, as they watch a North Korean basketball team play game Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North... .
