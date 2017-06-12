RISE: Details on UPS shooter; a meana...

RISE: Details on UPS shooter; a meana comment frustrates GOP; Moneya s back

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

A UPS employee who had recently filed a grievance opened fire Wednesday inside one of the company's San Francisco packing facilities, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as employees fled frantically into the streets shouting "shooter!," authorities and witnesses said. The gunman, Jimmy Lam, filed the grievance in March complaining that he was working excessive overtime, Joseph Cilia, an official with a Teamsters Union local that represents UPS workers in San Francisco, told The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Tue USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Tue USA Today 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC