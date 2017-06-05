Revealed: MFAT Giving Taxpayer Money to North Korea
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union can reveal that under the current Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade has given $215,000 to North Korean aid projects, despite the despotic regime's efforts to develop delivery systems for nuclear weapons aimed at some of our closest allies. Commenting on the document, Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union , says: "While North Korea wants to wipe Western nations off the face of the Earth, our Government has been diverting taxpayer money to business schemes owned and managed by the regime.
