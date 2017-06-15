Putin sarcastically offers fired FBI director Comey political asylum in Russia

In a sarcastic outburst, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday scoffed at former FBI director James Comey 's disclosure of his conversations with President Donald Trump , saying the move has made Comey eligible for political asylum in Russia. Putin, speaking in a live call-in show that lasted four hours, likened Comey to NSA contractor Edward Snowden , who has been living in Russia since being granted asylum in 2013.

