Professor says North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier, now dead, 'got exactly what he deserved'

This file photo taken on February 29, 2016 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 1, 2016 shows US student Otto Frederick Warmbier , who was arrested for committing hostile acts against North Korea, speaking at a press conference in Pyongyang. The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried out from his funeral at Wyoming High School June 22, 2017 in Wyoming, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.