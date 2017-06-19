Professor says North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier, now dead, 'got exactly what he deserved'
This file photo taken on February 29, 2016 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 1, 2016 shows US student Otto Frederick Warmbier , who was arrested for committing hostile acts against North Korea, speaking at a press conference in Pyongyang. The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried out from his funeral at Wyoming High School June 22, 2017 in Wyoming, Ohio.
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|20 hr
|Red Crosse
|73
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Fri
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Thu
|Carl Bailey
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 20
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
