Poet, history and politics
Poet, history and politics. June. 10, 2017 07:30. . In his book "Looking for Poets," poet Shin Gyeong-lim describes Do Jong-hwan who became famous with his poem "You Are Rose Mallow" as "poet who has not earned recognition for literary value he deserves due to his excessive popularity among the public."
