Poet, history and politics

Poet, history and politics

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: English Dong-A

Poet, history and politics. June. 10, 2017 07:30. . In his book "Looking for Poets," poet Shin Gyeong-lim describes Do Jong-hwan who became famous with his poem "You Are Rose Mallow" as "poet who has not earned recognition for literary value he deserves due to his excessive popularity among the public."

Start the conversation, or Read more at English Dong-A.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,792 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC