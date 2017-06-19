Petition: Remove Rodman from NBA Hall of Fame
A few days after his latest visit to the reclusive state, a human rights group has started a petition seeking his removal from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The petition follows the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for 17 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American student who died after release from No...
|6 hr
|Carl Bailey
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|9 hr
|slick willie expl...
|55
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC