Pentagon says US now has ability to shoot down ICBMs
Following last month's successful test, the US has the ability to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles targeting the homeland, according to a memo from the office of the Pentagon's chief weapons tester. The new evaluation represents an upgrade, as the Pentagon office had previously said that the US only possessed a "limited ability" to protect the continental US from an enemy missile.
