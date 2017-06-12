Pentagon chief declares North Korea t...

Pentagon chief declares North Korea the new top threat to U.S. security

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis testify before the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing Monday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis declared North Korea the "most urgent and dangerous threat to peace and security," before the House Armed Services Committee on Monday night, moving Kim Jon Un's regime past Russia as the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Mon Finn 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC