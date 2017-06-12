Pentagon chief declares North Korea the new top threat to U.S. security
Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis testify before the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing Monday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis declared North Korea the "most urgent and dangerous threat to peace and security," before the House Armed Services Committee on Monday night, moving Kim Jon Un's regime past Russia as the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Mon
|Finn
|4
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC