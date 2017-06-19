Otto Warmbier Has Died Days After Evacuation From North Korea
Otto Warmbier, the UVA student detained by North Korea and subsequently sentenced to 15 years in a labor camp for removing a propaganda poster, has died. It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home.
