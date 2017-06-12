Nuke Expert Says North Korea Is One S...

Nuke Expert Says North Korea Is One Step Away from Launching ICBMs at U.S.

7 hrs ago

Dr. Jeffrey Lewis, a top global nuclear proliferation expert, said yesterday that North Korea is just one step away from successfully launching ICBMs at the U.S. mainland. A self-ascribed "Arms Control Wonk," Lewis is the director of the Center for Nonproliferation Studies and specializes in East Asian munitions advancements.

Chicago, IL

