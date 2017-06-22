Nuclear North Korea: South Korea asks...

Nuclear North Korea: South Korea asks China to step in

18 hrs ago

South Korea's president says China should do more to rein in North Korea's nuclear program, and that he would call on President Xi Jinping to lift measures against South Korean companies taken in retaliation against Seoul's decision to host a U.S. anti-missile defense system. Rough Cut .

Chicago, IL

