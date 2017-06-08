North Korea's SCUD Launch Reveals a S...

North Korea's SCUD Launch Reveals a Startling New Possibility

North Korea 's launch yesterday of surface-to-ship cruise missiles added an ominous new threat to the ongoing chaos surrounding the peninsula: unanticipated weapons advancements from Pyongyang. While the United States, South Korea, and Japan suspected the North had anti-ship missiles, they were believed to only have "obsolete models descended from the Soviet 1960s-era Styx missile," reported Popular Mechanics on April 24. "These missiles are old and vulnerable to modern electronic countermeasures and air defenses," PM wrote.

Chicago, IL

