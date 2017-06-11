North Korean Missiles Are Rapidly Moving From The Parade To The Testing Grounds [PHOTOS]
North Korea has been exclusively testing missiles that appeared in a military parade earlier this year, raising serious questions about what will come flying out of the hermit kingdom next. North Korea held a massive military parade on April 15 marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather to the young despot Kim Jong Un.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|21 hr
|Fit2Serve
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC