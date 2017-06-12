North Korean man swims south to defec...

North Korean man swims south to defect, S. Korean military says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stars and Stripes

A North Korean man defected to South Korea on Sunday after swimming south with plastic foam pieces on his shoulders to help keep him afloat, the military was quoted as saying. It was the second such rare defection across the heavily fortified border that divides the peninsula in less than a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 21 min Emerald 6
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 9 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 9 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Jun 13 USA Today 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC