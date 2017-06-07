North Korea slams Trump's decision to...

North Korea slams Trump's decision to pull out of Paris accord as 'the height of egotism'

North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned President Donald Trump for pulling the United States out of the Paris agreement on climate change, dubbing it a "shortsighted and silly decision." In a statement published Tuesday on Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency and attributed to a foreign ministry spokesman who wasn't named, the isolated country warned that "global warming is one of the gravest challenges humankind is facing today" and praised the Paris accord for its attempt to stop it.

