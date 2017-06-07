North Korea slams Trump's decision to pull out of Paris accord as 'the height of egotism'
North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned President Donald Trump for pulling the United States out of the Paris agreement on climate change, dubbing it a "shortsighted and silly decision." In a statement published Tuesday on Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency and attributed to a foreign ministry spokesman who wasn't named, the isolated country warned that "global warming is one of the gravest challenges humankind is facing today" and praised the Paris accord for its attempt to stop it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC