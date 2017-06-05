North Korea says it has tested new anti-ship missile NEW

A man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's new type of cruise missile launch, at Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. North Korea said Friday it has tested a new type of cruise missile that could strike U.S. and South Korean warships "at will" if it is attacked, in an apparent reference to the projectiles detected by Seoul when they were launched a day earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.