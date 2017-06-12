North Korea releases jailed US citize...

North Korea releases jailed US citizen Otto Warmbier

14 hrs ago

North Korea has released an American serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said. "At the direction of the President, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea," Mr Tillerson said in a statement.

