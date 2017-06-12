North Korea releases jailed US citizen Otto Warmbier
North Korea has released an American serving a 15-year prison term for alleged anti-state acts, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said. "At the direction of the President, the Department of State has secured the release of Otto Warmbier from North Korea," Mr Tillerson said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|2 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|5 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Mon
|Finn
|4
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC