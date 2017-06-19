North Korea: Otto Warmbier's death 'i...

North Korea: Otto Warmbier's death 'is a mystery to us'

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma. By Joshua Berlinger, CNN -- Days after the death of US student Otto Warmbier following 17 months detention in North Korea, the country's state media claimed his death was a "mystery."

