North Korea likens Trump to Hitler, '...

North Korea likens Trump to Hitler, 'America First' to Nazism

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda slogans in Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square on Sunday to mark the start of the Korean War. Pyongyang has likened U.S. President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, characterizing Trump's "America First" policy as "the American version of Nazism," state media reported Tuesday, as Washington grapples with the North Korean nuclear issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 3 hr BHM5267 81
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 14 hr Parden Pard 12
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Jun 23 June 1
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,054 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC