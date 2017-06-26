North Korea likens Trump to Hitler, 'America First' to Nazism

Tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda slogans in Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square on Sunday to mark the start of the Korean War. Pyongyang has likened U.S. President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, characterizing Trump's "America First" policy as "the American version of Nazism," state media reported Tuesday, as Washington grapples with the North Korean nuclear issue.

