North Korea likens Trump to Hitler, 'America First' to Nazism
Tens of thousands of men and women pump their fists in the air and chant as they carry placards with anti-American propaganda slogans in Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square on Sunday to mark the start of the Korean War. Pyongyang has likened U.S. President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, characterizing Trump's "America First" policy as "the American version of Nazism," state media reported Tuesday, as Washington grapples with the North Korean nuclear issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|3 hr
|BHM5267
|81
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|14 hr
|Parden Pard
|12
|Funeral for US college student who died after N...
|Jun 23
|June
|1
|American student who died after release from No...
|Jun 22
|Carl Bailey
|1
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC