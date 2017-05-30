North Korea labels U.S. interceptor t...

North Korea labels U.S. interceptor test a bluff, says system can't handle 'shower' of missiles

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

North Korea has blasted the United States' test of a long-range interceptor missile designed to gauge American readiness to counter potential threats from Pyongyang. In a statement run by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday, a spokesman for the Korean People's Army's Strategic Forces, the unit that oversees the nuclear-armed country's nuclear and conventional strategic defense missiles, called the U.S. test a "serious military provocation that brings to light the U.S. imperialists' wild ambition for igniting a nuclear war."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... 21 hr Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC