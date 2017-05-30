North Korea labels U.S. interceptor test a bluff, says system can't handle 'shower' of missiles

North Korea has blasted the United States' test of a long-range interceptor missile designed to gauge American readiness to counter potential threats from Pyongyang. In a statement run by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Friday, a spokesman for the Korean People's Army's Strategic Forces, the unit that oversees the nuclear-armed country's nuclear and conventional strategic defense missiles, called the U.S. test a "serious military provocation that brings to light the U.S. imperialists' wild ambition for igniting a nuclear war."

