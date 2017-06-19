North Korea in the spotlight at high-...

North Korea in the spotlight at high-level US-China talks

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Washington a The U.S. and China began high-level security talks Wednesday focused largely on North Korea, amid outrage in Washington over death of an American college student after his imprisonment in the North. President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as American concern grows over the North's acceleration toward having a nuclear missile that can strike the U.S. mainland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 40 min Red Crosse 33
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Tue Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Tue Pepe the Wonder Frog 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC