North Korea in the spotlight at high-level US-China talks
Washington a The U.S. and China began high-level security talks Wednesday focused largely on North Korea, amid outrage in Washington over death of an American college student after his imprisonment in the North. President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with the government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as American concern grows over the North's acceleration toward having a nuclear missile that can strike the U.S. mainland.
Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|40 min
|Red Crosse
|33
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Tue
|Pepe the Wonder Frog
|4
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
