North Korea has freed U.S. student Otto Warmbier, Tillerson says

6 hrs ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. Tillerson says that Warmbier is on his way back to the U.S. to be re-united with his family.

Chicago, IL

