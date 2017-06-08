North Korea fires volley of anti-ship...

North Korea fires volley of anti-ship missiles

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Beijing: North Korea has fired a volley of cruise missiles off its eastern coast, the South Korean military said on Thursday morning. The multiple short range surface-to-ship cruise missiles flew 200 kilometres from the city of Wonsan, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ... May 20 Bob nannie 1
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) May 15 Grecian Formula F... 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC