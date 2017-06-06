North Korea Celebrates Children's Hol...

North Korea Celebrates Children's Holiday With AK-47s And Hand Grenades

Read more: The Daily Caller

Kids at an elementary school in Pyongyang celebrated a holiday for children with imitations assault rifles and hand grenades, according to Agence France-Presse. The students of Pyongyang Number Four Elementary school ran obstacle courses with a mock AK-47 slung over their shoulders and threw grenades as part of the activities for Korean Children's Union Day.

Chicago, IL

