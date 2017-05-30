North Korea builds its own tablet cal...

North Korea builds its own tablet called 'iPad'

An advert for the tablet, called the Ryonghung iPad, posted on the site says it's powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM. It also comes with 8GB of storage and can be connected to a TV through HDMI.

