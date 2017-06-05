North Korea blasts Trump as - silly,'...

North Korea blasts Trump as - silly,' - ignorant' over Paris Agreement withdrawal

Friday

That's how President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord is being described - but not by the European leaders who urged Trump to stay in the agreement or the Pacific island nations that are demanding action as rising sea levels threaten their coastlines. The regime in Pyongyang issued a scorching statement through its official news agency KCNA on Tuesday, blasting Trump's decision that it says comes "at the cost of the entire planet."

Chicago, IL

