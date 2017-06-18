North Korea behind WannaCry ransomware attack, British intelligence claims
A report from ZDNet cites sources inside the British National Cyber Security Centre, who claim that North Korea was behind the recent WannaCry ransomware attack that hit millions of users worldwide. The ransomware software spread like wildfire between infected Windows machines, and hit the UK particularly hard.
