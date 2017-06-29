North Korea and trade on agenda for U...

North Korea and trade on agenda for US-SKorea talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrives in Washington Wednesday for a four-day visit that will include top-level talks with President Donald Trump and is expected to be dominated by concerns over North Korea's growing nuclear threat. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is seen through wine glasses as he speaks to a dinner hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the South Korean Chamber of Commerce in Washington, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

