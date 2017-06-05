NK presses S. Korea to shift inter-Korean policy
North Korea on Sunday urged South Korea to shift its inter-Korean policy as it called on Seoul to reject the United States' drive for sanctions and seek national unity. South Korea has turned a deaf ear to North Korea's call for inter-Korean reconciliation and unity while jumping on the bandwagon of Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|8 hr
|Fit2Serve
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC