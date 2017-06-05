NK presses S. Korea to shift inter-Ko...

NK presses S. Korea to shift inter-Korean policy

North Korea on Sunday urged South Korea to shift its inter-Korean policy as it called on Seoul to reject the United States' drive for sanctions and seek national unity. South Korea has turned a deaf ear to North Korea's call for inter-Korean reconciliation and unity while jumping on the bandwagon of Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper.

Chicago, IL

