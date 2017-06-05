New minelayer delivered to S. Korean ...

New minelayer delivered to S. Korean Navy

22 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's Navy received a new minelayer from a local shipbuilder Friday, as it's trying to beef up its mine warfare capabilities against North Korea. Built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, the 3,000-ton vessel, named Nampo, was delivered to the Navy in a ceremony held in the firm's shipyard in the southeastern city of Ulsan, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Chicago, IL

