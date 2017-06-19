N. Korea, terrorism expected to featu...

N. Korea, terrorism expected to feature at US-China dialogue

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

North Korean threats, trade tensions and global terrorism are expected to be among the issues discussed at the inaugural U.S.-China diplomatic and security dialogue being held in Washington this week. Trade and investment are also due to take a high profile following President Donald Trump's repeated complaints about the U.S. trade deficit with China, which hit $310 billion last year, by far the largest imbalance with any country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 19
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 10 hr Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... 20 hr Pepe the Wonder Frog 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Mon Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC