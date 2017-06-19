N. Korea, terrorism expected to feature at US-China dialogue
North Korean threats, trade tensions and global terrorism are expected to be among the issues discussed at the inaugural U.S.-China diplomatic and security dialogue being held in Washington this week. Trade and investment are also due to take a high profile following President Donald Trump's repeated complaints about the U.S. trade deficit with China, which hit $310 billion last year, by far the largest imbalance with any country.
