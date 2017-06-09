Missile Defense Director 'Would Not Say We Are Comfortably Ahead' Of North Korean Threat

The head of the Missile Defense Agency has expressed concerns about America's long-term ability to defend the homeland in the face of growing threats from North Korea. The U.S. military conducted a successful intercontinental ballistic missile intercept test in May. An interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California eliminated a mock long-range missile fired from the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.