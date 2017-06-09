Missile Defense Director 'Would Not Say We Are Comfortably Ahead' Of North Korean Threat
The head of the Missile Defense Agency has expressed concerns about America's long-term ability to defend the homeland in the face of growing threats from North Korea. The U.S. military conducted a successful intercontinental ballistic missile intercept test in May. An interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California eliminated a mock long-range missile fired from the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear program ...
|May 20
|Bob nannie
|1
|Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|Grecian Formula F...
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC