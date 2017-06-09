Missile Defense Director 'Would Not S...

Missile Defense Director 'Would Not Say We Are Comfortably Ahead' Of North Korean Threat

The head of the Missile Defense Agency has expressed concerns about America's long-term ability to defend the homeland in the face of growing threats from North Korea. The U.S. military conducted a successful intercontinental ballistic missile intercept test in May. An interceptor launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California eliminated a mock long-range missile fired from the Reagan Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific.

