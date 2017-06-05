Mattis praises China's efforts on North Korea, dials up pressure on South China Sea

South Korea's Defence Minister Han Min-koo, U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada meet for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 16th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3, 2017. Photo - Reuters South Korea's Defence Minister Han Min-koo, U.S. Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada meet for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 16th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.